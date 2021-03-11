Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 21,628 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,967,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,321.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 75,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

CONE opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -255.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

