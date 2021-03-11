Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 25,180 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 144.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,180 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.