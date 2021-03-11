Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

NYSE CAH opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

