Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,070,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,907,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,166,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after buying an additional 194,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

