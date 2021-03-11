Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in AutoZone by 58.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.27.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,222.49 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,297.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,190.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,181.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,679 shares of company stock valued at $37,853,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

