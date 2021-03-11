Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 167.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,357 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

