Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,129,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,637,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

