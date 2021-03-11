Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,722 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,474 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Hudbay Minerals worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NYSE HBM opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.26%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

