Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 47,350 Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,350 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.53% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPYU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPYU opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

