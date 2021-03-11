Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 7,265 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $127.30 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $149.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average is $121.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $8,572,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,222 shares of company stock worth $28,071,579. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

