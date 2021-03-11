Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 791 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $298.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.89.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

