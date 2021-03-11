Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 9,495 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $98.86.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

