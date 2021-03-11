Macquarie Boosts Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $18.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Macquarie from $15.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,084 shares of company stock worth $1,544,140. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Everi by 139.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

