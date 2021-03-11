Macquarie Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $73.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target upped by analysts at Macquarie from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG stock opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $72.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.