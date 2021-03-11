MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). MacroGenics reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MacroGenics.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 99.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

