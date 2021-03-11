MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

MGNX stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 9.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

