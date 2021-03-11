Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Magic Software Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%.

MGIC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market cap of $807.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

