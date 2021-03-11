Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.43

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $13.11. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 3,018 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey, the United States. The company's product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as savings, demand, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.