MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE MMD opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $22.59.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
