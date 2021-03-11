MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE MMD opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $22.59.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

