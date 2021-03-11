Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.96

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$73.96 and traded as high as C$81.87. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$81.87, with a volume of 577 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEQ. ATB Capital reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$765.08 million and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The company had revenue of C$38.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.1000001 EPS for the current year.

About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

