MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $40.73 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,102 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,858 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

