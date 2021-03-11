Majedie Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,729 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for about 1.4% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in AON by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 56,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $11,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.19. 18,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.46 and a 200 day moving average of $207.61. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

