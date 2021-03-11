Majedie Asset Management Ltd Buys 1,221 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up approximately 1.5% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Crown worth $19,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Crown by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $11,093,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth about $813,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.62. 14,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,204. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average is $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $101.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

