Majedie Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.2% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $126.04. The company had a trading volume of 135,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $135.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

