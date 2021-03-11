Majedie Asset Management Ltd Grows Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,046 shares during the period. XPO Logistics comprises 1.2% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of XPO Logistics worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after acquiring an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in XPO Logistics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.40. 7,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,378. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.07, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.01 and its 200-day moving average is $105.84.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $3,628,619.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

