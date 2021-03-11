Majedie Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,147 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 13,581 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises 1.9% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $24,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,483.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,055 shares of company stock worth $16,618,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.08. 91,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,770. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.