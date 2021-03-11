Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $14.28 Million Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 215.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,985 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,783 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.43% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $43,179,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $15,995,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $15,536,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,245,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 129,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,067. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.