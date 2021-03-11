Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $25.73 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,867 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 2.0% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $25,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,073,240 shares of company stock worth $72,221,822 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 806,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,239,289. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

