Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $6.44 Million Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,219 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 119,636 shares of company stock worth $6,930,611. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,036. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

