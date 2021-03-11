Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $66.72 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,971 shares during the period. Newmont makes up approximately 5.1% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Newmont worth $66,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,903.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,489. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.23. 436,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,927,350. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

