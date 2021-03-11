Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $68.65 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,346 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 5.3% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of NXP Semiconductors worth $68,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after buying an additional 318,250 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded up $10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,073. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $200.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.00 and its 200-day moving average is $152.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,483 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.24.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

