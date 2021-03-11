Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $7.66 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,865 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,796 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 289,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,575. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

