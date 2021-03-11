Majedie Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 5.2% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Fiserv worth $68,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.30. The company had a trading volume of 130,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $123.36.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.