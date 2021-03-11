Majedie Asset Management Ltd Purchases 12,386 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 1.3% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.30% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $16,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

WH traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $67.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,753. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $68.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

