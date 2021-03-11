Majedie Asset Management Ltd Purchases 88,409 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,409 shares during the period. US Foods makes up 1.7% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.30% of US Foods worth $22,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,215,000 after buying an additional 276,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in US Foods by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,546 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in US Foods by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.67. 40,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,321. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,939 shares of company stock worth $3,466,335. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

