Majedie Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 40,538 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 229.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,047. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.63.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

