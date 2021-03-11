Majedie Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,755 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,829 shares during the period. eBay makes up 5.8% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.22% of eBay worth $75,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,001. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

