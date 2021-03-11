Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,953 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.2% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 214,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,246,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $602.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

