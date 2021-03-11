Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 635 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 319,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 470,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,445,000 after buying an additional 86,537 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.59. The company had a trading volume of 23,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,368. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $199.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.15.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.