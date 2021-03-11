Majedie Asset Management Ltd Takes $6.58 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 107,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $271,381.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $1,948,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,343,980 shares of company stock valued at $89,795,104 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,690. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $77.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

