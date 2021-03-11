Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Malibu Boats worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $5,795,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 104,761 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

