Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 17.26%.

Shares of MLVF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $19.10. 3,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $145.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

