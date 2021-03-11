Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $130.85

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.85 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 156.10 ($2.04). Man Group plc (EMG.L) shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.03), with a volume of 2,428,122 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 149.67 ($1.96).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Man Group plc (EMG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Man Group plc (EMG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.07%.

Man Group plc (EMG.L) Company Profile (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

