Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.22

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 226797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.
MANU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Manchester United in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $783.84 million, a PE ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 0.90.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,423,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,000 after purchasing an additional 530,399 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. Sandell Asset Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
