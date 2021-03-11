ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $105.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

Shares of MAN traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,958,000 after acquiring an additional 912,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $34,367,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 46.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 353,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

