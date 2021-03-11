MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $507,159.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.00500416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00065217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00057136 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00072097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.38 or 0.00528762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00075030 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

MAP Protocol Token Trading

