Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.43

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.43 and traded as high as C$26.87. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.57, with a volume of 176,117 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.33%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

