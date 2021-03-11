Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) were up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $41.81. Approximately 19,098,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 38,182,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MARA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.19 and a beta of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

In related news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,953,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,335,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,036,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

