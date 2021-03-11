Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as high as $59.16 and last traded at $58.59, with a volume of 21494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.18.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.