Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 101.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MRNS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $577.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 314,392 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,331,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.